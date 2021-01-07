‘WORST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF THE COUNTRY’: Minnesota senators recall horror of capitol invasion

(KTTC) -- A day after, the videos of rioters breaking into the United States Capitol are still shocking to country and the world.

The only other time the U.S. Capitol was invaded, was by British forces in 1814. They burned it to the ground, but yesterday's violence was by American citizens.

Thursday, some Minnesota lawmakers say the President is to blame for inciting the violence and are calling for action.

"Yesterday, I think was one of the worst days in the history of our country with a president of the United States inspiring insurrection against the lawful government of our country," said Sen. Tina Smith, (DFL) Minnesota.

"Everyone saw the infuriating, atrocious events unfold on live TV," added Sen. Amy Klobuchar, (DFL) Minnesota.

The chaos unfolded at the nation's capitol while Congress was certifying Electoral College vote.

"The United States Capitol must be one of the safest places in the world," Smith said. "Less than 24 hours later, I was running down a hallway in the capitol with my colleagues."

Many people wonder how such a secure location was breached so easily.

"There's going to be a reckoning for what happened and major changes going forward," Klobuchar said. "I want to add there will be arrests and prosecution of the people that violated the capitol and committed acts of violence and desecration."

Both senators say the individuals invading the capitol are not the only ones to blame. They say responsibility rests on the shoulders of the president and those who supported the objections, pointing a finger towards Minnesota's 1st Congressional District.

"Congressman Hagedorn should tell people the truth, the truth I believe he knows," Smith said. "This was a free and fair election. There is no evidence that there was fraud."

Hagedorn objected the electoral votes in Arizona and Pennsylvania, saying in a statement, “We must shine a light on the unilateral actions of state officials and courts, who subverted the proper authority of state legislatures to change election laws. For our republic and the Electoral College process to properly function, the U.S. Constitution must be respected."

As for Wednesday's riots, the representative put out several tweets condemning any illegal acts.

THREAD: Many times, since being elected to Congress, I have voiced support for lawful protest, and have strongly condemned acts of violence and anarchy, routinely perpetrated by leftist activists. 1/5 — Congressman Jim Hagedorn (@RepHagedorn) January 6, 2021

Congress members moved to a a secure room where many changed their minds about objecting and all resolved to finish the job at hand.

"I know we felt very strongly that we should send the signal to America that we were going to get our work done," Smith said.

The senators hope healing the country can begin with the inauguration on President-elect Joe Biden.

"We have got to be able to bring our country back again," Klobuchar said.

Senators Smith and Klobuchar say they look forward to getting to work with newly elected colleagues to get things done for Minnesota. They say this year's first priority is tackling the pandemic.