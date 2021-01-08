Minnesota police kill knife-wielding suspect after chase

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — Police say officers in a Minneapolis suburb shot and killed a man Friday after he refused their commands to drop a knife and rushed at them following a brief chase. The shooting in Robbinsdale happened shortly before 11 a.m., police said in a statement. The man, who was white, was driving a truck owned by someone wanted on a felony warrant. Police say after a short pursuit that ended when officers blocked the truck, the man got out holding a knife and refused officers’ commands to drop it. Police didn’t release the man’s name, say if he was the truck’s owner or explain the nature of the charge or charges laid out in the warrant