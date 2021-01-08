A cloudy and foggy weekend ahead

More clouds and fog will be on the way for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle and lower 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog in the morning will be possible dropping visibility below five miles in some areas. Temperatures on Sunday will be slightly warmer. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s with overcast skies. There is a chance that skies will clear in the afternoon Sunday leading to some partly cloudy skies.

With no precipitation chances this weekend, our dry stretch of weather continues into next week. Right now, this is the 26th least snowy winter season on record at the Rochester International Airport. So far this winter, Rochester has seen 12.5" of snow which is about half of what we had last year and the yearly average. Our next snow chance still appears to be over a week away!

Mild temperatures are likely most of next week. Highs will be in the middle 30s Wednesday and Thursday before we see a pattern shift. Colder temperatures are likely for the second half of January with highs falling into the middle teens by next Friday.

Have a great weekend!

Nick