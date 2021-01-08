A gray, but tranquil end to the week; brighter days are on the way

Clouds and fog today

We're dealing with a continuation of a gray, dreary weather pattern that has been going on for most of the week. Temperatures at least are fairly tolerable for this time of the year and winds are still on the light side, so wind chill impact will not be a huge problem. High pressure settling in from the north today is keeping things quiet for us, but a layer of moisture remains trapped in the lower part of the atmosphere producing thick, low clouds and some fog in the area. Expect a cloudy sky throughout the day with a few patches of fog and high temperatures will be in the mid-20s.

Clouds, then a little weekend sunshine

Clouds and some areas of fog are expected for Saturday in this stagnant pattern with a light northwest breeze and afternoon high temperatures in the mid-20s which is the typical range for readings this time of the year.

Sunday offers a chance to see a little sunshine, mainly for the afternoon hours. That's a drier air aloft begins to mix in on the heels of the large, slow-moving area of high pressure that will be sliding through the region. With that help of that sunshine, we'll enjoy temperatures in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees across the area, a few degrees above the seasonal average.