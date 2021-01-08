Albert Lea establishment fined $3000/day for violating Walz order
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Interchange of Albert Lea has been found in contempt of court for violating a temporary restraining order.
According to a news release from Attorney General Keith Ellison's office, the order was for The Interchange to temporarily shut down indoor dining and comply with Gov. Tim Walz's Executive Orders 20-99 and 20-103.
Friday's decision means The Interchange must pay $3000 for each day it violates the orders.
The governor's ban on indoor, in-person service is being relaxed on Monday.