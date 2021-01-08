Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship to be awarded for 2nd time

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A private university in Mississippi is preparing to award a second scholarship to an incoming freshman who will major in creative writing. The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will cover tuition, room and board at Belhaven University in Jackson. The program might also provide smaller scholarships to other students. Belhaven established the scholarship to honor Thomas, who earned her degree there in 2011. She wrote the bestselling novels “The Hate U Give” and “On the Come Up.” Her new novel, “Concrete Rose,” is being published this month. Scholarship applications are due March 15 and the winner will be selected April 15.