Biden to speed release of coronavirus vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden will be taking a new direction to speed release of coronavirus vaccines when he assumes office Jan. 20.

His office said Friday Biden would curtail the current practice of holding back vaccine doses to guarantee that people who get their first shot can also get a required second inoculation three weeks later.

Under the Trump administration’s approach, the government has been holding back a supply of vaccines to guarantee that people can get a second shot, which provides maximum protection against COVID-19.

After an initial glow of hope when vaccines were approved last month, the nation’s vaccination campaign has gotten off to a slow start.