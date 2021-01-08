CAPITOL RIOTS: Feds in Minnesota also on lookout for participants

(KTTC) -- Days after the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, arrests are now being made by the FBI through facial recognition and social media.

United States Attorney for Minnesota Erica MacDonald and FBI Special Agent in Charge of the Minneapolis field office Michael Paul put a statement Thursday about anyone who left Minnesota and participated in those riots:

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office condemn the violence and terror that took place at our Nation’s Capitol and surrounding area. This was a reprehensible affront to our institution of democracy. We are committed to upholding the rule of law and will hold accountable any individual who traveled from the District of Minnesota to commit illegal, violent acts. The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021. If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, we urge you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol You may also call ‪1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to this investigation.

Wednesday's attack on the Capitol has left many lawmakers upset and calling for President Trump to resign or be once again impeached.

But, could President Trump be facing legal action as well? Acting U.S Attorney for the District of Colombia Michael Sherwin said it is a possibility.

"We're looking at all actors here and anyone that had a role and, if the evidence fits the elements of the crime, they're going to be charged," Sherwin said.