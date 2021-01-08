Data shows 2020 was Europe’s warmest year on record

BERLIN (AP) — 2020 was the warmest year in Europe since records began, according to data published Friday by the EU climate monitoring service. Last year topped the previous temperature record in Europe, 2019, by a whopping 0.4 degrees Celsius, according to the agency’s measurements. It said 2020 was also tied with 2016 for the warmest year worldwide, confirming the past decade as the hottest on record. Rising global temperatures are tied to the increase in greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. Chief among them is carbon dioxide, which is released by the burning of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and gas.