Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 56, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 54
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28
Des Moines, Lincoln 43, Ottumwa 38
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 60, West Sioux 47
LeMars 65, Sioux City, West 44
Meskwaki Settlement School 41, GMG, Garwin 36
Omaha Christian Academy, Neb. 54, Heartland Christian 38
Unity Christian 59, Trinity Christian High School 33
Wahlert, Dubuque 53, Cedar Rapids, Washington 50
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Independence 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 56, Tri-Center, Neola 45
AC/GC 60, Woodward-Granger 21
Akron-Westfield 54, South O’Brien, Paullina 41
Alburnett 52, Edgewood-Colesburg 37
Algona 48, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 32
Ankeny 56, Marshalltown 17
Atlantic 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 33
Bellevue 60, Northeast, Goose Lake 37
Bellevue West, Neb. 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 38
Bishop Garrigan 62, West Hancock, Britt 54
Bondurant Farrar 69, North Polk, Alleman 55
Carroll 51, Carlisle 31
Cedar Falls 68, Iowa City High 58
Central Clinton, DeWitt 55, Clinton 28
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 48, Rock Valley 47
Colfax-Mingo 59, Belle Plaine 51
Creston 63, Denison-Schleswig 58
Denver 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 40
Grundy Center 69, East Marshall, LeGrand 31
Holy Trinity 49, New London 43
Indianola 75, Oskaloosa 28
Knoxville 53, Albia 32
Linn-Mar, Marion 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 37
Madrid 38, Ogden 17
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 67, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 57
Mason City 67, Fort Dodge 47
Murray 48, Moravia 34
Newell-Fonda 81, PAC-LM 50
Osage 57, Northwood-Kensett 20
Paton-Churdan 49, CAM, Anita 36
Pella Christian 55, Newton 39
Pleasant Valley 52, Bettendorf 32
Ponca, Neb. 54, Woodbury Central, Moville 41
Sheldon 55, Okoboji, Milford 43
Sibley-Ocheyedan 48, Boyden-Hull 32
Sioux Center 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 30
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, West Bend-Mallard 33
Solon 43, Beckman, Dyersville 40
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 44, East Union, Afton 27
Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33
Unity Christian 62, Trinity Christian High School 29
West Sioux 43, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 24
Western Christian 72, Storm Lake 37
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/