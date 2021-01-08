HBO film seeks a look behind Tiger Woods’ public persona

NEW YORK (AP) — It dawned on the makers of HBO’s upcoming two-part documentary on Tiger Woods that the golf champion was simultaneously one of the world’s most famous people and a mystery to the public. So filmmakers Matthew Hamachek and Matthew Heineman sought to peel back the layers that protected Woods from view to create a fascinating portrait of a champion driven relentlessly to success. They explore his relationship with his late father, and the emptiness that led him to the double life with multiple women that memorably blew his marriage apart. The documentary “Tiger” debuts Sunday night, with the second part airing a week later.