Pakistani court sentences militant leader to 5 years in jail

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced a senior militant leader to five years in jail in a case of terror financing. Friday’s court ruling comes days after authorities arrested Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi, an alleged leader of the militant group that was behind the bloody 2008 Mumbai attacks in India. According to Punjab Counter-Terrorism Department, Lakhvi was also fined 100,000 Pakistani rupees, or $622, by the court in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province. Officials found him guilty of running a dispensary as a front for financing militant activities.