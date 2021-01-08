Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant

New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech can still work against a mutated coronavirus.

Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge.

One was first discovered in Britain, the other in South Africa, but they share a common mutation.

Pfizer researchers say laboratory testing shows that mutation doesn’t block the vaccine.

But more tests are needed to see if an additional mutation is a cause for concern.

The preliminary study was posted on an online research site late Thursday and has not been reviewed by other experts.