Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant

Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variantNew
New research suggests the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech can still work against a mutated coronavirus.
Two easier-to-spread new variants of the virus have the world on edge.
One was first discovered in Britain, the other in South Africa, but they share a common mutation.
Pfizer researchers say laboratory testing shows that mutation doesn’t block the vaccine.
But more tests are needed to see if an additional mutation is a cause for concern.
The preliminary study was posted on an online research site late Thursday and has not been reviewed by other experts.