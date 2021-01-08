Pressure mounts on social platforms to ban Trump for good

In the wake of Wednesday’s deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, calls are mounting for Twitter, Facebook and other social platforms to suspend President Donald Trump’s access to social media — permanently. A coalition called Stop Hate for Profit, which includes the Anti-Defamation League, NAACP, National Hispanic Media Coalition, Free Press and Color of Change, issued the charge. Some celebrities and politicians also called on the tech companies to remove Trump’s account from their platforms. Facebook has suspended his account at least until the inauguration, while Twitter locked it for 12 hours after a violent mob stormed the Capitol.