Restaurant found in contempt for defying COVID-19 order

HASTINGS, Minn. (AP) -- The owners of a restaurant in Dakota County have been found in contempt of court for defying a state order prohibiting indoor dining because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville will have to pay a $3,000 fine for every day it is not in compliance with the order.

The owners initially complied with the closure order, but later advertised the club would reopen Dec. 15.

The restaurant closed after the state obtained a temporary restraining order. But, the owners reopened the establishment again on New Year's Eve and have stayed open since.

Gov. Tim Walz's closure order has been extended through Jan. 10 and on Jan. 11 bars and restaurants can reopen at 50% capacity.