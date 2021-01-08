Security chief calls Minnesota Capitol safe despite protests

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota’s public safety chief says he’s taken steps to ensure that the state Capitol is safe, despite recent and planned protests there by supporters of President Donald Trump. But Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington is urging legislators to consider their rhetoric, saying the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol proves that words matter. Harrington wrote to legislators after a peaceful “Storm the Capitol” protest by about 500 people, including at least three Republican lawmakers, on Wednesday. Rally organizers have announced a “Stop the Steal” event at the state Capitol Saturday, with plans for protests outside the homes of unspecified public officials afterward.