Sen. Nelson speaks out on mask mandate vote at MN Senate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Masks will be encouraged but not required for the Minnesota Senate. That's after a 36 to 31 vote Thursday.

Republican Senator Carla Nelson of Rochester voted against the requirement.

Nelson told KTTC she does support masking, but found this particular amendment to be redundant as the current statewide mandate already applies to them.

Thursday's vote came as the senate was working on approving its rules for this legislative session, which often includes committee names.

Nelson says she was surprised by the mask mandate proposal which was an amendment to the rules.

Nelson went on to say there already is a mask mandate for the senate, as well as for the state of Minnesota.

"Like I said, I'm not sure what the actual intention was of the amendment, but I think the important thing for Minnesotans to know is all senators, the Senate chamber, has the same mask mandate as the entire state and we will follow that mask mandate until it's lifted," Nelson said.

Nelson said she thinks masking is non-invasive and low cost. And while at the capitol Thursday, she noted everyone she saw was wearing a mask while going to the Senate chambers to vote.

The DFL controlled House approved a mask mandate for anyone in the House chamber.