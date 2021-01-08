The Latest: Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of incitement

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Twitter says it is banning President Donald Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence."

The social media giant said Friday: "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them -- specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter -- we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Trump was locked out of his account on his preferred social medial platform for 12 hours earlier this week after a violent mob loyal to him stormed the U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Trump posted a video on Twitter calling them "very special" people and saying he loved them. Five people died, including a Capitol Police officer.