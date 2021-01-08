WHO: Rich nations, vaccine firms should stop bilateral deals

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization has appealed to makers of COVID-19 vaccines and the wealthy countries buying them to “stop making bilateral deals” that hurt a U.N.-backed initiative to make the vaccines more available. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said 42 countries are now rolling out such vaccines, mostly high-income and a few middle-income countries. He called on countries that have more vaccines than they need to make some available to the COVAX Facility — the U.N.-backed project to get vaccines deployed widely.