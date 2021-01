MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points, helping the San Antonio Spurs beat Minnesota 125-122 in overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the Timberwolves after a six-game absence from a wrist injury and had 25 points and 13 rebounds. DeRozan went 13 for 23 from the floor and 12 of 13 from the line. He had 13 points after the third quarter and keyed San Antonio’s third straight victory with his relentless drives to the basket.