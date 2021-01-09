Man accused of stealing Pelosi’s lectern charged in invasion

A Florida man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern after a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the nation’s Capitol is among the latest people charged after Wednesday’s mayhem left five people dead. Jail records show 36-year-old Adam Johnson of Parrish, Florida, was arrested Friday night on a federal warrant. He was charged Saturday with one count of theft of government property and other charges. Johnson is among dozens of people arrested in the wake of the Capitol invasion by angry Trump supporters who forced lawmakers into hiding as they were voting to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.