N. Korea threatens to build more nukes, cites US hostility

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has threatened to expand his nuclear arsenal while disclosing a list of high-tech weapons systems under development in response to what he called hostile American policy. Kim’s comments this week during a key meeting of the ruling party are seen as applying pressure on President-elect Joe Biden. The Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying the key to establishing new relations between North Korea and the United States is whether the United States withdraws its hostile policy. Kim also suggested he is open to dialogue if Washington is too, but stressed North Korea must further strengthen its military and nuclear capability. Biden has called Kim a thug and has criticized his summits with President Donald Trump.