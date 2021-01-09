Pompeo voids restrictions on diplomatic contacts with Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says that the State Department is voiding longstanding restrictions on how U.S. diplomats and others have contact with their counterparts in Taiwan. It’s another move that is expected to upset China as the Trump administration winds to an end. The Trump administration has sought to strengthen bilateral relations with Taiwan. Pompeo says the State Department has had complex restrictions when it comes to contacts between the two parties, actions he says were taken to appease the Communist regime in Beijing. He says his action Saturday ends that.