Report: Hospitals in Ethiopia’s Tigray struck by artillery

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Many of the hospitals outside the capital of Ethiopia’s conflict-hit Tigray region were struck by artillery during two months of recent fighting. That’s according to the first humanitarian assessment of the devastation as aid is beginning to arrive with desperately needed supplies. The scale of the damage has been largely unknown while Ethiopian forces pursue and clash with those of the now-fugitive Tigray regional leaders. Transportation and communications links were severed. People who fled the region have told The Associated Press and others of looting and the burning of homes. The new assessment does not say who fired at hospitals.