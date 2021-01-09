Skip to Content

Saturday’s Scores

New
8:59 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption, Davenport 50, Davenport, West 37

Estherville Lincoln Central 80, South Sioux City, Neb. 43

Glenwood 75, Plattsmouth, Neb. 60

Grand View Christian 57, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 48

Osage 57, Belmond-Klemme 54

Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 70, Unity Christian 50

Underwood 59, Fremont Mills, Tabor 31

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellevue, Wash. 36, Tipton 17

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 54, Yankton, S.D. 30

Burlington Notre Dame 63, Wapello 40

Cherokee, Washington 78, South Sioux City, Neb. 37

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 39, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 36

Decorah 52, South Winneshiek, Calmar 17

Dunkerton 57, Meskwaki Settlement School 48

Fremont, Neb. 77, Glenwood 73

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, Algona 26

Hudson 56, New Hampton 43

Johnston 78, Des Moines, North 47

Kee, Lansing 64, Postville 30

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55, East Sac County 45

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Anamosa 37

Newell-Fonda 80, Crofton, Neb. 55

Newton 64, Knoxville 56

Nodaway Valley 68, Clarke, Osceola 31

North Fayette Valley 44, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 25

North Linn, Troy Mills 77, Edgewood-Colesburg 43

North Scott, Eldridge 63, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 47

OA-BCIG 59, MVAO-CO-U 26

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 63, Lewis Central 34

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 39, Waverly-Shell Rock 38

Treynor 34, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 29

Underwood 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 47

Unity Christian 58, Sioux Falls Christian, S.D. 46

Urbandale 54, Des Moines, Lincoln 26

Valley, West Des Moines 61, Ankeny Centennial 47

Waterloo, West 56, Linn-Mar, Marion 32

West Liberty 61, Camanche 22

West Lyon, Inwood 44, Western Christian 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Dubuque, Hempstead vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content