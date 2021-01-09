Small crowd of Trump supporters gather at Minnesota Capitol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — State Patrol officers guarded the steps of the Minnesota Capitol on Saturday, as roughly 100 supporters of President Donald Trump gathered to protest the results of the 2020 election. The rally comes as tensions are high following Wednesday’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of pro-Trump rioters. Several people in Saturday’s crowd held American flags or flags with Trump’s name on them as they listened to speakers, who addressed the group as patriots. One reporter for Minnesota Public Radio News tweeted that some rally attendees were armed. Speakers opposed the results of the presidential election and restrictions that Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has put in place for COVID-19.