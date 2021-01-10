Algeria leader back to Germany for COVID-19-linked treatment

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Officials say Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned to Germany, where he spent two months for treatment of a COVID-19 infection, this time to treat a related foot problem. A statement from the presidency Sunday said the complication from the coronavirus infection was initially to be treated during his stay, cut short by pressing presidential issues at home. Tebboune, 75, disappeared from the radar of his North African nation after leaving for treatment Oct. 28. The name of the clinic caring for him was never announced and he spoke to the nation only shortly before his return Dec. 29.