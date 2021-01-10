Businesses rethink political donations after Capitol siege

Businesses are rethinking political contributions in the wake of the deadly Capitol siege by President Donald Trump’s supporters on Wednesday. Citigroup is pausing all federal political donations for the first three months of the year. In a memo to employees, Citi’s head of global government affairs Candi Wolff said the company wanted its employees to be assured that Citigroup will not support candidates “who do not respect the rule of law.” The trade group representing Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, meanwhile, said it’s suspending political contributions to lawmakers who voted last week to reject the Electoral College results that cemented Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.