Chinese state media blast latest Pompeo move on Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China’s state media lashed out at the latest move on Taiwan by the departing Trump administration. A commentary run by the official Xinhua News Agency on Sunday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of “seeking to maliciously inflict a long-lasting scar on China-U.S. ties.” It said that his decision to lift longstanding restrictions on U.S. government contacts with Taiwanese counterparts proves that he “is only interested in stoking unwarranted confrontations, and has no interest in world peace.” There was no immediate comment from the Chinese government. China considers self-governing Taiwan a renegade province that should be brought under its rule.