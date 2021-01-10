Mild, quiet week ahead; Late week precipitation possible

Cool and cloudy conditions are on tap for tonight with temperatures in the upper teens. Winds will be light out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. We may see a few areas with some light fog in the region, but not expecting any significant impacts to driving conditions.

With high pressure in control, cloudy skies kick off the start of the work week on Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be above normal in the low 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. We should be able to manage a little more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Our quiet and mild weather pattern comes to an end during the late week with a chance for precipitation and colder air. Temperatures will still be well above normal in the mid to upper 30s on Thursday, but there is a chance for snow showers and a wintry mix during the day and overnight. Some minor accumulation may be possible, but it is still to early to determine exact details of this storm system. Colder air begins to filter into the region on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 20s being reached early in the day. Temperatures will gradually fall throughout the day with a chance for light snow showers before noon. Again, we may see some minor accumulation out of this, but it's too early to determine specifics just yet. Winds will be strong throughout Thursday and Friday, so plan on some bitterly cold conditions; especially on Friday.

Cold, Arctic air settles into the region just in time for the weekend with high temperatures dropping well below normal in the teens on Saturday and Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds.