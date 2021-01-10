Oaths questioned as Trump’s backers fight against loss

Elected officials swear to uphold the Constitution before they take office. But what happens when they’re accused of doing the opposite? As some Republicans continued to back President Donald Trump’s doomed effort to overturn the election, critics accused them of violating their oaths of office and instead pledging allegiance to Trump. The claim has emerged repeatedly as Republican elected officials across the country endorsed Trump’s baseless and desperate campaign to stay in office. The issue brings a routine part of the political process into the spotlight and raises questions about its meaning.