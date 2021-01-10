Russell, Timberwolves snap 7-game skid with win over Spurs

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 27 points, five rebounds and five assists as the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 96-88 win over the San Antonio Spurs. Minnesota was playing without star big man Karl-Anthony Towns. He returned Saturday after missing six games with a partial dislocation of his left wrist. His absence was part of the plan to ease him back in to action. San Antonio was also without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, who did not play due to personal reasons. Lonnie Walker IV picked up the slack with a season-high 25 points to lead all Spurs.