UK ramps up vaccine rollout, targets every adult by autumn

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s health secretary says every adult in the country will be offered a COVID-19 vaccine by the autumn as the U.K. ramps up its mass vaccination program amid a huge surge of infections and hospital admissions. More than 600,000 people age 80 and over will begin receiving invitations this week to get the coronavirus jab at new vaccine centers around England. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday that officials are “on track” to reach its target of inoculating about 15 million people by the middle of February. The U.K. has seen a steep increase in infections and record numbers of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital.