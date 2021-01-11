Clouds linger, but temps are warming up

Breezy and not as cold today

Warmer air is blowing into the region today ahead of a weak storm system that will skirt the area to the north as it pushes into the Great Lakes later today. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with a few breaks of sunshine possible and high temperatures will be in the lower 30s. That's about ten degrees above the seasonal average. Winds will be on the gusty side at times, reaching 25 miles per hour in the afternoon especially producing wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

Mild midweek sunshine

We'll have sunshine and highs in the mid and upper 30s for the middle part of the week.