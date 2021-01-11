Divers sift debris, seabed mud for Indonesia plane devices

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian navy divers are searching through plane debris and seabed mud for the black boxes of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed with 62 people aboard. A navy ship has picked up signals from the devices from the Boeing 737-500 that went down Saturday in the Java Sea. A navy official said the black boxes are buried under tons of wreckage and removing those obstacles was slowing the search. Searchers have also recovered human remains from the crash site. Anguished family members have been providing samples for DNA testing to assist identification. The first victim identified was a 29-year-old flight attendant.