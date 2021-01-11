First lady ‘disappointed’ by Trump supporters’ Capitol riot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Melania Trump says she’s “disappointed and disheartened” by the deadly riot at the Capitol by supporters of her husband. But as she breaks her silence, she’s also lashing out at those she says have used the tragic event to spread “salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks and misleading accusations” about her. Her statement on the White House blog Monday marked her first public comment in the five days since a violent mob of Trump supporters, angry over Trump’s election loss and stirred up by the president himself, stormed the Capitol. Five people were left dead.