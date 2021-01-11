For New Orleans’ new prosecutor, high hopes, a legal cloud

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans city council member is taking over as the city’s new district attorney. Jason Williams is set to be sworn in Monday. He faces challenges including a pandemic-related backlog of cases and high expectations from criminal justice reform advocates. Those advocates rallied around his campaign despite his indictment on federal tax charges that Williams says were politically motivated. A trial date is pending. Williams leaves the council after having served since 2014. He takes over an office he sought after fiercely criticizing the hardball tactics of the outgoing incumbent, Leon Cannizzaro. Cannizzaro didn’t seek re-election.