Gonzaga, Baylor remain atop AP Top 25; UConn in at No. 25

Gonzaga and Baylor remain atop The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the seventh consecutive week in the regular season. The Zags received 63 first-place votes from a national media panel and the Bears had one. Villanova, Texas and Iowa rounded out a top 5 that remained the same from last week. Gonzaga beat BYU 86-69 and Portland 116-88 last week to stretch its winning streak to 16 straight, dating to last season. Baylor beat Oklahoma and TCU last week to hold. No. 25 Connecticut moved into the poll for the first time since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17. Louisville is back in the rankings at No. 16 and Ohio State returned at No. 21. Rutgers, Michigan State and Florida State tumbled out.