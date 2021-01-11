House moves toward Trump impeachment

(NBC News) -- The House of Representatives plans to introduce articles of impeachment this week if President Trump isn't removed from office.

"This President is guilty of inciting insurrection. He has to pay a price for that," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CBS' "60 Minutes."

Multiple sources tell NBC that Vice President Mike Pence is unlikely to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump.

More than 200 House members and 37 senators are on record saying they want him to resign or be removed.

"Every minute and every hour that he is in office represents a clear and present danger," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told "ABC This Week."

Many Republicans are also lining up against the president.

"The best way for our country…is for the President to resign and go away as soon as possible," Pennsylvania's Senator Chuck Toomey says.

Meanwhile, NBC News has learned Capitol Police were warned of possible violence prior to last Wednesday's attack.

Senior law enforcement officials say those warnings came from both the FBI and New York police, in addition to social media posts made days and weeks before.

