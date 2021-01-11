Indoor dining at Minnesota bars and restaurants resumes

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- Minnesota bars and restaurants can reopen for indoor service on Monday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz relaxed state restrictions last Wednesday, which had only allowed those establishments to open for outdoor dining.

Starting Monday, indoor dining at bars and restaurants can resume at 50% capacity with a maximum of 150 people allowed, according to a news release from the governor's office.

Parties can be at a maximum of six people and must remain six feet apart from other parties. Bar seating is permitted but must be limited to groups of two. Reservations are required and businesses must close dine-in service by 10 p.m.

Other restrictions are loosening on Monday. Movie theaters, bowling alleys and museums can reopen at 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people. Food service cannot be offered after 10 p.m.

Wedding receptions and private parties can also resume with limits. According to the news release, if food and drink are served, those events will be limited to two households or 10 people indoors, and three households or 15 people outdoors. If there is no food or drink, events are covered by regular venue guidelines.

With practices already underway, games for youth and adult organized sports are set to resume this Thursday with spectators. The state continues to discourage out-of-state play and inter-region tournaments.

While capacity for gyms remains at 25%, the maximum capacity will increase to 150 people. Classes can increase to 25 people but social distancing must be observed. Machines and people must remain nine feet apart, and face coverings are required.