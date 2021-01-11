MDH reports less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases amid data delay

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota health officials reported a lower number of COVID-19 cases, tests and deaths in its update on Monday, which can partly be attributed to a technical issue.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported in its update on Monday that 980 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

According to Minnesota Department of Health Information Officer Doug Schultz, a delay in loading a file of tests results from Sunday caused those results not to make it into Monday's update. This made the case count artificially lower.

"Cases are generally added to the web between 24-48 hours after initial report," Schultz said. "While it’s possible some of these cases may have made it into today’s report, these cases would likely have been reported to the website on January 12 due to the short time between receipt of the file and the daily data cut."

Schultz said the file included 558 COVID-19 cases, but added, "It’s important to know that the 558 positive tests in that file represent both new COVID cases and repeat tests on known cases, so the number of new cases represented by that file will ultimately be less than 558."

The cases reported on Monday were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests. Ten of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 437,552 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 34,004 health care workers, the Department said. MDH said 16,836 of the cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

State health officials also reported 15,980 COVID-19 tests in Monday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 5,953,863. The Department said about 3,089,057 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department said 417,005 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in the state no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported in Monday's update that four more people have died from COVID-19 in the state, including two residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. This is the lowest daily death toll MDH has reported in its COVID-19 update in months.

A total of 5,711 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH said. Health officials said 3,655 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported on Friday that 147,645 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota. MDH said 13,514 of the people who were vaccinated were residents of Olmsted County. Find more information here.

MDH also said a total of 22,815 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 4,783 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

