Minnesota DOC reports 6th death of COVID-19 positive inmate at MCF-Faribault

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- An inmate at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault who had recently tested positive for COVID-19 died on Friday evening.

The 57-year-old man died at Abbot Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Corrections on Friday. His identity is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

"On behalf of the Department of Corrections, I extend our deepest condolences to the family of this man,” Commissioner Paul Schnell said in the news release. “This man’s death is yet another reminder that even as we begin vaccine distribution in our state, we must maintain vigilance to prevent further spread of COVID-related disease. Our agency will continue our efforts to prevent spread in our facilities."

The Department said three other men who are incarcerated were in critical condition and being treated for COVID-19 in area hospitals as of Friday. This is the sixth COVID-19 related death that has been reported from MCF-Faribault, and the 10th COVID-19 related death of an incarcerated person in the Minnesota Department of Corrections system.

"Faribault currently has 196 COVID-positive incarcerated people, and 41 COVID-positive staff," The Department said on Friday. "There are 1,696 people currently incarcerated at MCF-Faribault."