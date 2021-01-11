Skip to Content

Murder charge dismissed after debunked bite-mark testimony

National news from the Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi judge has dismissed a murder charge against a Black man who spent more than a quarter-century on death row. Eddie Lee Howard was convicted of capital murder in the 1992 stabbing death of an 84-year-old woman. District Attorney Scott Colom says Monday that prosecutors are dropping the murder charge. He says a dentist’s bite-mark testimony used to convict Howard has been discredited. The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled in August that Howard deserved a new trial. He was freed from death row in December. And his attorneys say Howard has now been released from prison.

Associated Press

