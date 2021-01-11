Police, firefighters to get vaccine next in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- State health officials say police and firefighters in Wisconsin will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine starting Jan. 18.

Gov. Tony Evers estimates in a letter made public on Monday that members of the general public won't be vaccinated until June.

Evers renewed his call for faster distribution of the vaccine from the federal government while state Republicans introduced a new response bill.

The Assembly passed a bill last week, and the Senate introduced a pared down version it's expected to pass on Tuesday. Neither bill appears likely to be signed into law by Evers.