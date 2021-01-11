Pompeo trumpets Trump, razzes critics in speech to VOA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken to U.S. government-funded airwaves to deliver a full-throated defense of the Trump administration’s presentation of its foreign policy and support for democracy. Less than a week after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to try to subvert the results of an election, Pompeo told staff at the Voice of America on Monday that America retains the credibility and standing to defend democratic values abroad. Pompeo also denounced protests by some VOA staffers who had complained that live coverage of his speech across VOA’s English and foreign language services would violate VOA’s mandate to present unbiased news.