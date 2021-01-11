State capitols step up security amid new safety concerns

State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. Threats are circulating that far-right groups might target the buildings for violence. State capitols were reinforced with extra police officers and National Guard units Monday as some legislatures returned to business. Fencing had already gone up around some capitols during racial injustice protests last summer, and it is being added at others. In Michigan, where armed demonstrators against coronavirus restrictions entered the capitol last year, a state commission was considering a policy change that could limit guns inside the building.