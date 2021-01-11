Turkish televangelist gets life term for sex abuse, offenses

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has sentenced a controversial Muslim televangelist and cult leader to a life term in prison, finding him guilty of forming a criminal gang and sexual abuse of minors, among several other offenses. Adnan Oktar, who was known for holding theological discussions surrounded by glamorous women on his private television channel, was convicted of 10 separate charges, including leading a criminal gang, engaging in political and military espionage, sexual abuse of minors, rape, blackmail and causing torment, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported. He was sentenced to a total of 1,075 years. The 64-year-old, who has denied the accusations, is expected to appeal the verdict. He has maintained that he was the victim of a plot.