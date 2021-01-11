What could happen in the next nine days? Political analyst explains

ROCHESTER, Minn, (KTTC) -- Impeachment and the use of the 25th amendment have been a part of the United States' history a handful of times.

But what makes this time potentially historic? A president has never been impeached for a second time and a vice president has never invoked the 25th amendment.

The 25th amendment was added in 1967 and was intended to be used if the president ever became incapacitated.

Typically when the 25th amendment in invoked, it's due to a medical emergency or surgery. The president willingly hands over power to the vice president for a pre-determined period of time.

"What people are talking about right now would be a case where Mike Pence is the vice president, and he would have to be the one to do it, could come forward and say the president is incapable of fulfilling his duties and then a majority of the cabinet would also have to go along with Pence," said KTTC's political analyst Chad Israelson.

If that were to happen, Pence would become acting president and President Trump would have the opportunity to show he is fully capable of doing his duties. Pence and the cabinet would then have four days to provide evidence supporting their case against the president.

"So how likely is that to happen in the next nine days," Israelson said. "Not very likely at all."

Now, the other option is a second impeachment towards President Trump, but as we saw last time, an impeachment doesn't necessarily remove him from office.

The house can draft and vote to impeach the president, a trial then happens in the senate and it takes a two-thirds vote to remove the president from office.

"So if we look, historically speaking, there have been three presidents impeached -- Andrew Johnson in the 1860s, Bill Clinton in the 1990s, and Donald Trump last year," Israelson said. "In those three cases, none of them were removed."

But something else could happen during that vote, especially since we are less than two weeks away from President Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

"In an impeachment trial in the senate, the senate could vote to bar Trump from holding public office in the future, or I should say federal office to be very specific," Israelson said.

Israelson went on to say all three scenarios seem unlikely to happen between now and when President Trump is set to leave office.