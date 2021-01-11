Young Chicago students begin return to classroom learning

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Public Schools’ students are starting to return to classroom learning as doors open to thousands of pre-kindergarten and some special education students. The nation’s third-largest district began Monday to phase-in classroom instruction after going remote last March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students in K-8 will have the option to return Feb 1 or continue with online learning. District officials haven’t provided data on exactly how many students have returned or how many teachers showed up for work. The Chicago Teachers Union has opposed reopening plans due to concerns about the danger of contracting the coronavirus in school.