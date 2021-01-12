German investigators shut down big darknet marketplace

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have taken down what they believe was the biggest illegal marketplace on the darknet and arrested its suspected operator. The site, known as DarkMarket, was shut down on Monday. Prosecutors in the southwestern city of Koblenz said Tuesday that all sorts of drugs, forged money, stolen or forged credit cards, anonymous mobile phone SIM cards and malware were among the wares offered for sale there. They say the marketplace had nearly 500,000 users and more than 2,400 vendors. German investigators were assisted in their monthslong probe by U.S. authorities and by Australian, British, Danish, Swiss, Ukrainian and Moldovan police.